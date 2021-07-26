Norma (“Toots”) Lucille (Rea) Stroup, 93, of Clarion, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 24, 2021, at Highland Oaks where she was a resident.

Born September 3, 1927, in Clarion, Norma was the daughter of Norman and Kittie Rea. She received her lifelong nickname “Toots” from her father, Norman, who often said she “tootled around,” words that capture well the joyful presence she brought into the lives of those lucky enough to know her.

Toots graduated in 1945 from Clarion High School and then attended Clarion State College for two years. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald L. Stroup, on January 12, 1951. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2014. They were married 63 years, and their union has produced much.

As the “behind every great man,” proverbial better-half of the (arguably) legendary Toots & Don duo, Norma raised six children during that idyllic era of the 50s, 60s, and 70s—when kids were told to go play outside and not come back until dinner. And yet, despite their “back in the day” upbringing, all six of Toots’s children turned out to be relatively well-adjusted members of society, eventually producing sixteen grandchildren and twelve (so far) great grandchildren.

Large, sometimes loud, and (always) joyous gatherings—both family and non-family alike—were the norm for Norma. She loved people. She loved laughing. She loved family.

Toots was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for 82 years, where she served as an Elder. She was a long-time member of Pinecrest Country Club and, later in life, a member of Jonathan’s Landing Country Club in Jupiter, Florida. During the second half of her adult life, while her six children were growing up, Norma opened Fabrics Etc. with Jean Hufnagel and Joann Russell. She also took up the sport of golfing with Joann Russell, her neighbor and best friend.

Toots loved playing bridge, sewing, and traveling with family. But she really loved golfing… like, a lot. Being pretty good at it certainly didn’t hurt. (Toots had no fewer than six(!!) holes-in-one over the span of her golfing “career.”) She had a dog named “Putter.” And when she and Don finally retired to Jupiter, Florida in 2003, they moved to Jonathan’s Landing, a golf community where the preferred means of transportation was a golf cart. In short, Toots achieved golfing nirvana.

Toots and Don lived and raised their family in Clarion until 2003, when they moved permanently to Jonathan’s Landing where they (surprise!) golfed every day and continued to have a very active social life.

Due to health reasons, they returned north in 2010 and made their home on the Eastern Shore with their daughter, Susie, and her family until 2012. They then moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, near their son, Randy, and his wife until Don’s death in 2014. At that time, Toots came back to Clarion and lived with her daughter, Sharron, and her husband until July 2017, when she became a resident of Highland Oaks.

Toots’s family wants to thank Evie Renwick, her friend and companion, and the wonderful staff at Highland Oaks for all of their love, care, and support.

She is survived by six children, Sharron (Richard) Martin of Clarion, Randon (Sally) Stroup of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jean Stroup of Clarion, John (Barbara) Stroup of Clarion, Susan (Stephen) Graham of Annapolis, MD and Mark (Elizabeth) Stroup of Prague.

Fifteen grandchildren, Katie Martin of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, John (Elizabeth) Martin of Hershey, George (Emily) Stroup of Marietta, GA, Brad (Colette) Lewis Monaca, Will (Taylor) Lewis Ana, MI, Julie Stroup (Zane Gray) Murrysville, Kelly (Ryan) Beichner of President, John (fiancé Jess Wolbert) Stroup of Clarion, Chip (Laura) Graham of Alexandria, VA, Jack (Amanda) Graham of Annapolis, MD, Alec Graham of Philadelphia, Max Graham of Annapolis, MD, Benjamin Stroup of Boston, MA, Thomas Stroup of Pittsburgh and Piper Stroup of Pittsburgh.

Also surviving are great grandchildren, Jack and Sarah Martin, Luke, Lucy and Kelly Pegher, Madelyn and Jacob Stroup, George, Annabelle, Scarlett and Stella Lewis, Cooper Lewis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a grandson Randy Stroup and siblings, Bertha Morgan, Twila Maxwell and Bill Rea.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St, Clarion and on Thursday from 10:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarion with Rev. Paul W. Abell Jr and Rev. Harold O. Jacobson officiating. Interment will follow at the Clarion Cemetery.

Donations may be made to WRC or the First Presbyterian Church of Clarion.

