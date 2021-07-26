Police Detail Motorcycle Crash That Seriously Injured Knox Man

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a motorcycle crash that seriously injured a Knox man earlier this month.

According to police, the accident happened around 12:58 p.m. on July 10, on Salem Road, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 83-year-old Joseph P. Beichner, of Knox, was operating a 2006 Honda Rebel motorcycle traveling north on Salem Road, negotiating a downhill right curve when the vehicle struck gravel on the roadway and Beichner failed to maintain control. The motorcycle then fell to its right side on top of Beichner and continued to slide on top of him for approximately 15 feet before coming to a final rest.

Beichner suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Presbyterian by Knox Area Ambulance Service.

He was wearing a helmet.

St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.