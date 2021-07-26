Say What?!: German Shepherd Born Without Back Paws Learning to Walk With Prosthetics

FLORIDA – A one-year-old dog born without rear paws is now learning to walk in Florida with a set of custom-made prosthetic legs and paws.

Dr. Marta Sanchez-Emden from the Animal Health and Rehab Center in South Miami said Ryder, a German Shepherd mix rescued by Picolini’s Animal Rescue in Coconut Grove, was born with incomplete hind legs.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.