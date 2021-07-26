SPONSORED: J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales: Western Pennsylvania’s Premier Family-Owned Trailer Dealer
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales offers the friendliest customer service with the quickest most expedited buying experience bar none!
With over 40 trailers in stock and 500+ on order, anything from cargos, dumps, utilities, and equipment trailers – THEY HAVE IT ALL!
Since being established in 2018, J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales has added inventory with the most reputable trailer manufacturer brands such as PJ, Liberty, and Wells Cargo to their lot.
This is in addition to their original brands including Sport Haven and hometown manufacturer CarMate.
Give them a call at 814-226-6066 or check them out online at www.jjtrailersales.com or www.facebook.com/JJTrailersandEquipment
J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales is located at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Remember: SHOP LOCAL and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.