SPONSORED: J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales: Western Pennsylvania's Premier Family-Owned Trailer Dealer

Monday, July 26, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

jj-trailers-lotSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales offers the friendliest customer service with the quickest most expedited buying experience bar none!

With over 40 trailers in stock and 500+ on order, anything from cargos, dumps, utilities, and equipment trailers – THEY HAVE IT ALL!

jj-liberty-pj-dump

Since being established in 2018, J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales has added inventory with the most reputable trailer manufacturer brands such as PJ, Liberty, and Wells Cargo to their lot.

jj-LIBERTY-GRAY-6X12

This is in addition to their original brands including Sport Haven and hometown manufacturer CarMate.

JJ-6x12-sportster-V

Give them a call at 814-226-6066 or check them out online at www.jjtrailersales.com or www.facebook.com/JJTrailersandEquipment

J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales is located at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Remember: SHOP LOCAL and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!

jj-trailers-lot




