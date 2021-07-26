State Police Calls: Police Respond to Multiple Incidents of Harassment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 8:00 p.m. on July 23, an incident of harassment occurred at a location on Paint Boulevard in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to police, a known suspect threw objects at a 47-year-old female victim from Sligo, striking the victim.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Harassment in Perry Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 9:30 a.m. on July 4, an incident of harassment occurred at a location on State Route 368 in Perry Township, Clarion County.

The victim is listed as a 38-year-old Parker woman.

According to police, 36-year-old Mitchell Warfield, of Emlenton, was cited for harassment in relation to the incident via non-traffic court.

Harassment in Sligo Borough

Around 10:34 p.m. on July 12, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of an incident of harassment involving a known 36-year-old female victim from Sligo at a location on Colerain Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PFA Violation in Sligo Borough

Police say between July 2 and July 12, a known male and a known female called and texted each other while having Protection From Abuse (PFA) orders on each other.

The incident occurred on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.