Teen Pronounced Dead at Highland Township Home

HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was dispatched to a residence in Highland Township, Clarion County, on Sunday morning.

Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com he was called to a residence in Highland Township on the morning of Sunday, July 25, for a death investigation.

According to Shingledecker, a male victim was declared deceased at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the family still needs to be notified,” Shingledecker added.

Sources close to the situation confirmed that the deceased is a 19-year-old male from Marienville.

Clarion-based State Police are investigating the incident.

No additional details are available at this time.

