Theodore D. “Speed” Brown, Jr.

Monday, July 26, 2021 @ 09:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-yG1UnEZJvKtD7Theodore D. “Speed” Brown, Jr., 63, a well-known resident of 315 Long Road, Canal Township, died peacefully Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his home after being stricken suddenly with a massive heart attack.

He was born July 10, 1958 in Grove City, a beloved son of Evelyn C. McKinley Brown and the late Theodore D. “Ted” Brown.

Speed was a 1976 graduate of Franklin High School.

He had worked as a longtime boilermaker for Union Local #154.

He enjoyed pitching horseshoes with the Franklin Horseshoe Club; shooting pool; working on his cars, and tinkering around his farm and garage.

Speed was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, collecting and working on his firearms, and the day-to-day operation of his game ranch. He was a kind and honest man who will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He was a longtime member of The Rainbow Sportsman’s Club and The National Rifle Association.

He was married February 7, 2012 to the former Robin L. Aites, who survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Courtney Brown and her fiancé, Nick Pomponio of Las Vegas, NV; and Erin Brown and her son, Jamison of Virginia Beach, VA.

Also surviving is his mother, Evelyn Brown of Utica and his siblings: Valerie Hawkins and her husband, Steven of Polk; Alex Brown and his wife, Tammy of Utica, and Haylee Brown-Jolley and her husband, Jason of Weeki Wachee, FL.

Also surviving are his step-children: Samantha Goodrum and her husband, Ben of Prospect; Hunter Deloe of Virginia Beach, VA and Adrianne Deloe of Cochranton; and his step-grandchildren: Paisley; Olivia; Camryn, and Crew; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Speed was preceded in death by his father.

Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. Funeral services will be conducted at Wednesday at 7 PM in the funeral home with Commissioned Ruling Elder (C.R.E.) Tina Kaye of the Utica Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

