A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

