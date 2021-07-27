HAWTHORN, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Fair continues today with Keystone Mini Mods & UTV Pull.

This year’s fair kicked off on Sunday, July 25, and runs through Saturday, July 31.

Daily admission is $10.00 per person. Children under two are admitted free. The price includes parking, unlimited rides, free shows, and grandstand attractions. Grandstand seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Free Daily Shows include Fishing Adventure, FUSION – John Cassidy, and Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus.

Gates open Monday through Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Carnival Rides will only operate Monday through Friday from 5:00 p.m. to closing and Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to closing.

Wednesday is Disability Awareness Day with free admission for each individual with a disability and one caregiver until 3:00 p.m.

Friday has free admission for Senior Citizens until 3 p.m.

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, July 27

9 a.m. – Open & 4-H Goat Judging – Barn #4

11 a.m. – Open & Junior Dairy Judging – Barn #4

Noon – Rabbit Showmanship Judging – Rabbit Barn

3 p.m. to closing – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Rink

3 p.m. to closing – Commercial Exhibit Building

4 p.m. – Open Beef Judging – Barn #4

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Children’s Barn

5 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – BINGO

6 p.m. – Keystone Mini Mods & UTV Pull Registration

7 p.m. – Keystone Mini Mods & UTV Pull

Wednesday, July 28

8 a.m. – Junior Swine Show – Barn #7

11 a.m. to closing – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Ring

1 p.m. – Open & 4H Junior Sheep Show – Barn #7

Noon to 8 p.m. – Children’s Barn

1 p.m. to closing – Commercial Exhibit Building

4:30 p.m. to closing – Junior Beef Show – Barn #4

5 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – BINGO

7 p.m. – REMINISCE (Motown & Oldies Dance Band)

Thursday, July 29

9 a.m. -Open Horse Show (Game) – Horse Rink

Noon – Lead Line Contest – Barn #4

3 p.m. to closing – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Ring

3 p.m. to closing – Commercial Exhibit Building

1:30 p.m. – Barnyard Games – Barn #7

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Children’s Barn

5 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

6 p.m. – Master Showmanship Contest – Horse Rink

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – BINGO

3 p.m. – DEMOLITION DERBY GATES OPEN

7:30 p.m. – DERBY DOGS DEMOLITION DERBY – Compact Class

Friday, July 30

11 a.m. to closing – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Ring

11 a.m. to closing – Commercial Exhibit Building

Noon – Senior Citizen Luncheon Provided by Tom’s Riverside – New Bethlehem

Noon to 5 p.m. – Antique Tractor Show

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – BINGO

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Children’s Barn

5 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

5 p.m. – LIVESTOCK BUYERS SOCIAL – Barn #7

6 p.m. – 4-H LIVESTOCK SALE

6 p.m. – ANTIQUE TRACTOR PULL

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – BINGO

7 p.m. – TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL

Saturday, July 31

9 a.m. – Mini Horse Pull/Horse Pull – Grandstand

11 a.m. – Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull

Noon – 4-H Project Round-Up

Noon to 7 p.m. – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Rink

Noon to closing – Commercial Exhibit Building

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – BINGO

3 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

3 p.m. – DEMOLITION DERBY GATES OPEN

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Children’s Barn

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – BINGO

7 p.m – DERBY DOGS DEMOLITION DERBY: Trucks, Mini-Vans & Full-Size Cars

7 p.m to 8:30 p.m. – HOME & FAMILY LIVING EXHIBITS – ENTRY PICKUP

For more information, visit the Clarion County Fair website: https://www.clarioncountyfair.com/.

