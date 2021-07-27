 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Root Beer Jelly

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This sweet jelly will bring a smile to your face!

Ingredients

12 oz. bottle root beer
1 (3 oz.) packet liquid pectin (do not use powdered pectin, it will not set)

3 cups sugar

Directions

-In a large pot, combine root beer and sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Let boil for one minute. Add pectin and bring to a full rolling boil. Continue to stir constantly. After one full minute at a rolling boil, remove from heat.

-Fill jars, leaving a quarter of an inch headspace. Remove any air bubbles in the jar and wipe the rims clean. Affix lids and rings to jars, making sure they are fingertip tight and place in canner. Process for 10 minutes. Let cool for 24 hours without moving. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


