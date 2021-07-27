Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Root Beer Jelly

This sweet jelly will bring a smile to your face!

Ingredients

12 oz. bottle root beer

1 (3 oz.) packet liquid pectin (do not use powdered pectin, it will not set)



3 cups sugar

Directions

-In a large pot, combine root beer and sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Let boil for one minute. Add pectin and bring to a full rolling boil. Continue to stir constantly. After one full minute at a rolling boil, remove from heat.

-Fill jars, leaving a quarter of an inch headspace. Remove any air bubbles in the jar and wipe the rims clean. Affix lids and rings to jars, making sure they are fingertip tight and place in canner. Process for 10 minutes. Let cool for 24 hours without moving. Enjoy!

