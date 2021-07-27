Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department to Host Poker Run Event on July 31

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their third annual Poker Run event on Saturday, July 31.

Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the fire hall located at 501 Emlenton Street, in Clintonville.

“First bike out” will be at 11:00 a.m. and last bike out will be at noon.

There will be dinner and music at the Firehall at 5:00 p.m.

The cost is $20.00 for a single bike, $30.00 for a bike with a second rider, and $20.00 per automobile.

Prizes will be awarded to high hand, worst hand, and furthest rider.

For further information, please contact Matthew McCoy at 724-372-3071 or Grant Rea at 724-992-8493.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.