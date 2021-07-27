Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department to Host Poker Run Event on July 31

 

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

10670196_10152391435994080_8620784640066502868_nCLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their third annual Poker Run event on Saturday, July 31.

Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the fire hall located at 501 Emlenton Street, in Clintonville.

“First bike out” will be at 11:00 a.m. and last bike out will be at noon.

There will be dinner and music at the Firehall at 5:00 p.m.

The cost is $20.00 for a single bike, $30.00 for a bike with a second rider, and $20.00 per automobile.

Prizes will be awarded to high hand, worst hand, and furthest rider.

For further information, please contact Matthew McCoy at 724-372-3071 or Grant Rea at 724-992-8493.


