Featured Local Job: Warehouse and Delivery Professionals

Faller’s Furniture is looking for two warehouse and delivery professionals.

As a delivery professional at Faller’s Furniture, you must:

have a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record

be able to lift 75 lbs.

have basic knowledge and/or experience using tools

work well with others as well as the public

be willing to work weekdays and weekends

be able to follow step-by-step instruction

Load building is required. Experience preferred, but not required. On-site training provided.

Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street in Clarion. Apply within.

