Featured Local Job: Warehouse and Delivery Professionals
Tuesday, July 27, 2021 @ 11:07 AM
Faller’s Furniture is looking for two warehouse and delivery professionals.
As a delivery professional at Faller’s Furniture, you must:
- have a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record
- be able to lift 75 lbs.
- have basic knowledge and/or experience using tools
- work well with others as well as the public
- be willing to work weekdays and weekends
- be able to follow step-by-step instruction
Load building is required. Experience preferred, but not required. On-site training provided.
Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street in Clarion. Apply within.
