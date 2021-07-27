Funeral Service Scheduled for Jeffrey C. Gracy, Sr.

A funeral service has been scheduled for Friday for Jeffrey C. Gracy, Sr., of Franklin.

Family and friends are invited Friday, July 30, 2021 at 1 PM to St. Patrick Cemetery, Franklin for the graveside funeral services for Jeffrey C. Gracy, Sr.

In case of rain, services will be conducted in the cemetery chapel.

Immediately following the services, full military burial honors will be accorded by The V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin.

Mr. Gracy, 64, a resident of Franklin died peacefully Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

