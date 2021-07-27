Governor Wolf Announces $97 Million Investment in Clean, Lead-Free Water Infrastructure Projects in 19 Counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf on Monday announced the investment of $97 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across 19 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) furthering his commitment to a lead-free Pennsylvania.

“Historic investments in clean water infrastructure like the ones made today continue to underscore our commitment to safe and reliable infrastructure for our communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “Clean, lead-free drinking water and reliable wastewater and stormwater systems are the bedrock of vibrant civic centers and are essential to ushering in much-needed growth across the Commonwealth.”

The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.

“While these projects will provide a solid foundation for children to attend schools and Pennsylvanians to work and play, they also address legacy environmental issues in our aging communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “I am determined to achieve our goal of eradicating lead from drinking water and many of these projects work toward that end.”

In addition to continued improvements to drinking and wastewater facilities, PENNVEST utilized resources available under the U.S. Water Infrastructure Fund Transfer Act (WIFTA), signed into law in 2019, which allows for a transfer of funding to specifically address lead line replacements.

A list of project summaries follows:

DRINKING WATER PROJECTS

Allegheny County

Coraopolis Water and Sewer Authority* – received a $1,117,000 grant to replace approximately 2,200 feet of leaded-joint distribution pipe and associated valves. The project will eliminate potential health concerns by removing lead from distribution lines for 2,309 residential customers.

Armstrong County

Ford City Borough* – received a $1,679,524 grant to replace approximately 2,650 feet of water main with lead joints along 5th Avenue, between 14th and 17th Streets. The project will eliminate the risk of user lead exposure and improve the water supply for an area that experiences frequent leakage throughout the current distribution system.

Blair County

Bellwood Borough Authority* – received a $1,569,904 grant to remove and replace approximately 4,000 feet of existing cast iron/lead water main along State Route 865. The project will result in improved reliability and a significant reduction in potential lead contamination in the community’s drinking water.

Freedom Township Water and Sewer Authority* – received a $477,850 loan and a $1,272,432 grant to construct a waterline extension for 86 new customers, including approximately 8,710 feet of ductile iron piping and several new fire hydrants. The project will improve water quality and accessibility by providing service and fire protection to households that currently rely on failing wells where E. coli and total coliform are present.

Bradford County

Towanda Municipal Authority* – received a $2,234,500 grant to remove and replace approximately 7,600 feet of existing lead-containing cast iron pipe and associated service connections. The project will impact approximately 200 residential customers in Monroe Borough and will ensure safe, potable drinking water.

Cambria County

Hastings Municipal Authority* – received a $2,054,884 grant to replace approximately 6,200 feet of cast iron water pipe with leaded joints and associated equipment along 3rd Avenue and Spangler Street. This project will remove lead from distribution lines in a system that serves 654 residential customers and address aging water lines prone to leaks, to create a more reliable water supply.

Crawford County

Linesville Borough* – received a $775,994 grant to replace approximately 2,300 feet of cast iron water lines containing lead joints, as well as service connections and associated equipment. The project will eliminate the risk of lead exposure and reduce water loss for area residents connected to an aging water distribution system.

Erie County

Erie City Water Authority* – received a $6,500,000 grant to replace approximately 1,300 existing wrought iron service connections attached to water mains by lead goosenecks. The project will address aged, leaking infrastructure to prevent future water loss and potential risk of lead exposure to users served in the area.

Fulton County

McConnellsburg Borough Municipal Authority – received a $996,000 loan to install approximately 400 feet of contact piping between a water treatment plant and storage tank to create the required contact time and allow the tank to be used for finished water storage. The project will bring the system into compliance and improve water quality by reducing the threat of Giardia and addressing concerns outlined by a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Consent Order.

Indiana County

Borough of Glen Campbell* – received a $187,384 loan and a $923,616 grant to replace a water storage tank and equipment at an existing water treatment plant. The project will address exceedance levels of barium and other contaminants as well as system distribution lines, which have been susceptible to recurring leakage, to improve and conserve the water supply.

Jefferson County

Knox Township Municipal Authority* – received a $483,372 loan and a $2,837,625 grant to replace an existing water treatment plant, install a tank mixer, and upgrade a water distribution system. The project will ensure improved reliability of the community’s water quality and delivery by addressing inoperable valves and failing equipment, which pose a potential public health risk.

McKean County

Bradford City Water Authority* – received a grant of $8,520,000 to replace approximately 16,800 feet of lead-jointed water mains and 573 lead service line connections within the City of Bradford. The project will reduce leaks from aged infrastructure and eliminate the risk of lead exposure to users in the service area.

Mercer County

The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Greenville* – received a $4,059,160 grant to replace 9,600 feet of water main along ten individual streets and replace 130 known or suspected lead service lines in the distribution system. The project will address leakage and lead contamination through the removal of aging infrastructure to provide better quality, more reliable drinking water.

Warren County

Southwest Warren County Municipal Authority* – received a $741,416 loan and a $301,584 grant to install a 40,600-gallon concrete tank and 188 feet of piping for adequate chlorine contact time, as well as replace 1,250 feet of water distribution pipe containing lead components. The project will eliminate potential health threats of Giardia and lead exposure in the public water system by ensuring the system meets treatment technique and disinfection monitoring requirements.

Westmoreland County

Ligonier Township Municipal Authority* – received a $5,525,000 loan to install a 250,000-gallon water tank and five pressure boosting stations and replace approximately 21,000 feet of water line and an access bridge to a water treatment plant. The project will significantly reduce water loss due to leakage and improve water pressure to customer taps.

WASTEWATER PROJECTS

Allegheny County

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority** – received a $23,970,000 loan to line or repair approximately 22 miles of sewer collection line in the Homewood, Squirrel Hill, Marshall-Shadeland, Spring Garden, Highland Park, and Maytide areas. The project will aid in the elimination of sewage overflows and reduce infiltration into the collection lines.

Blair County

Freedom Township Water and Sewer Authority** – received a $1,535,538 loan to replace approximately 5,860 feet of existing main line piping, manholes and laterals, as well as construct a new tap and observation stack. The project will substantially reduce infiltration and improve service for 730 residential customers.

Lackawanna County

Lackawanna River Basin Sewer Authority** – received a $2,326,900 loan to eliminate a combined sewer overflow point and construct 6,500 feet of gravity interceptor sewer in Vandling Borough, Lackawanna County and Clinton Township, Wayne County. The project will reduce pollution in a high-quality, cold-water fishery and eliminate exposure to untreated sewage by improved conveyance and re-direction of all flows.

Mercer County

Perry Township – received a $37,997 loan and a $1,168,103 grant to install 4,800 feet of low-pressure sewer mains, a duplex grinder pump station and equipment, and a Community Onlot Disposal System. The project will resolve compliance issues with the current malfunctioning onlot systems, which have a confirmed 87 percent failure rate, and will eliminate untreated sewage discharges through the use of a low-pressure sewer collection system.

ADVANCED FUNDING WASTEWATER PROJECTS

Mercer County

Borough of Jackson Center – received a $468,900 loan to address the design of a replacement wastewater treatment plant. The project will meet permit limits and comply with approved Act 537 Sewage Facility Planning schedules, as a new wastewater treatment plant will improve the quality of discharges into the Yellow Creek.

Venango County

Frenchcreek Township – received a $318,625 loan to address the design of an entirely new wastewater treatment plant. The project will ultimately limit the discharges into the Little Sandy Creek, and the new wastewater treatment plant will comply with approved Act 537 Sewage Facility Planning schedules.

STORMWATER PROJECTS

Allegheny County

Municipality of Bethel Park – received a $1,052,679 loan to construct a 900-foot swale to intercept surface runoff and install 1,250 feet of storm sewer pipe. The project will reduce flooding occurrences in residential areas and improve water quality of receiving streams by removing sediment.

NON-POINT SOURCE WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS

Lancaster County

Lancaster County Conservation District** – received a $515,813 grant to construct a waste storage structure and associated piping on a dairy farm in Bart Township, while also addressing stream runoff from agricultural traffic. The project will reduce manure and stormwater runoff into the Meetinghouse Creek, which is a tributary of the Octoraro Creek.

Luzerne County

Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority** – received a $2,795,652 loan to restore 600 feet of streambank, while adding a quarter-acre rain garden and retrofitting existing stormwater basins. The project will eliminate 193,024 pounds of sediment, 3,809 pounds of nitrogen, and 401 pounds of phosphorus annually.

Philadelphia County

City of Philadelphia** – received a $20,960,000 loan to demolish and rehabilitate selective portions of the Feeder Gate House and Canal Intake Channel Wall along the Manayunk Canal, providing major upgrades to the stormwater collection and conveyance systems. The project will address discharges of stagnant canal water, eliminating pathogens, organics, and other contaminants from entering the Philadelphia water treatment system.

* denotes projects that have Drinking Water State Revolving Funds

** denotes projects that are funded with Clean Water State Revolving Funds

