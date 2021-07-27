Jennifer Lynne Bevak, 50, of New Bethlehem and formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday morning, July 24, 2021, at her home following a sudden illness.

Born November 12, 1970, in Punxsutawney, she was a daughter of Anthony and Judith Ann Hetrick Bevak. She was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

She was a phlebotomist and lab technician and worked as an administrative assistant for Dr. Thomas Kaminsky, DDS in New Bethlehem.

Jennifer was a member of the St. Cosmos and Damien Catholic Church in Punxsutawney.

She enjoyed watching basketball games and was a statistician in high school.

Jennifer loved her dogs and cooking.

Survivors include her parents, Anthony and Judith; sister, Lea Ann Bevak; niece, Morgan Brosious, and great-niece, Emma Brosious, all of New Bethlehem.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ed and Frances Hetrick and paternal grandparents, William and Blanche Bevak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem. Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, will serve as celebrant.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent to Jennifer’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.