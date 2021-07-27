Ricky Lee Cherry, 61, of Utica, passed away early in the evening hours of Saturday, July 24, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family.

Born February 24, 1960 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Charles C. and Barbara (Kline) Cherry; his mother survives him. He was a graduate of Franklin High School, where, until very recently, he held records in both wrestling and football.

Ricky had the pleasure to share over 32 years of his life with his loving wife, the former Kim A. Booth; she survives him.

Ricky retired from Polk Center, where he had spent 30 years working in their Dietary Department. He enjoyed his time working with his coworkers and the people there immensely, but his true life’s passions were in the hobbies he kept outside of work.

A man of the outdoors, Ricky could often be found fishing, hunting, and camping. Many hours were spent working the soil of his gardens or tending to his farm. While he honed his own skills, he also took great pride in sharing those skills with his daughters and grandchildren. He adored his family and the times they got to spend together will always be precious memories.

In addition to his mother and wife, Ricky will be forever remembered by his two daughters, Candie Lee Brown of Franklin, and Christie Lynn Proper and her husband, Vincent, of Cooperstown; and by his five grandchildren, Lucas LaVere Proper of Cooperstown, and Tyffany Amber Warner, Neicko Marcus Firster, Damarco William Payne, and Dreyden Phillip Payne, all of Franklin.

Ricky was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Audie C. Cherry; and by his grandson, Steven Swartz, Jr.

In keeping with Ricky’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, was entrusted with funeral arrangements.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

