SPONSORED: Indiana County Technology Center to Begin Practical Nursing Education in Clarion County
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Are you in need a part-time nursing program? The Indiana County Technology Center in association with the Clarion County Career Center has an option for you!
The ICTC School of Practical Nursing offers a 16-month program, part-time nursing program. Four college classes are within the program providing a full semester of college credit. These credits are valuable should you decide to enroll in a registered nursing program. Financial aid is available.
The anticipated start date of the program is August 16. Classes will be held at the Clarion County Career Center, Practical Nursing Building located at 447 Career Lane, Shippenville, Pa.
There will be faculty present from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on July 28 for the application and interview process. Entrance testing will also be conducted.
ICTC SCHOOL Of Practical Nursing. Your Regional Practical Nursing Education Provider!
Ranked 1st in the state for Practical Nursing programs! www.practicalnursing.org
There has never been a better time to consider becoming a nurse.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of licensed practical nurses is projected to grow eleven percent from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations. Why not become a part of tomorrow’s future in healthcare? Our population is aging quickly, and you will be in demand as a nurse. Feel good about making a difference in someone’s life. Be successful in a profession that is always growing. Become part of nursing excellence.
Why Choose ICTC School of Practical Nursing?
- Experienced Faculty
- Small Classes
- Hands-on Approach
- Innovative Use of Technology
- Includes 12 college credits
- Accredited Nursing Program
- Financial Aid for those who qualify
- Exemplary NCLEX pass rate
For more information, visit their website at www.ictc.edu/practical-nursing or to sign up speak with an ICTC faculty member by calling 724-349-6700, ext. 217.
