State Police Calls: Harassment Incident, Debit Card Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in East Brady Borough

Around 10:03 p.m. on July 25, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on East First Street in East Brady Borough, Clarion County.

Police say an investigation found that 19-year-old Brady Beabout, of Clarion, swung at but missed a known 20-year-old male victim from East Brady.

Harassment charges are pending.

Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police say sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. on July 23, an unknown suspect stole a known 29-year-old Clarion woman’s debit card from the Walmart parking lot in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

