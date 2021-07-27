Police Release Details of I-80 Crash in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred earlier this month on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:33 p.m. on July 2, on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 69.6 mile-marker.

Police say 84-year-old Willard M. McGaffick, of Richmond Heights, Ohio, was operating a 2015 Subaru Forester traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in a single-lane work zone area when he had to stop for traffic ahead. His vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2013 Ford Fusion, operated by 21-year-old Leah R. Lindemuth, of Brockway.

Lindemuth suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

McGaffick was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Lindemuth was cited for following too closely.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

