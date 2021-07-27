Vehicle Slams into Road Sweeper in Active Work Zone on Route 66

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle slammed into a road sweeper in an active work zone on State Route 66 last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:59 a.m. on July 20 on State Route 66, just south of Schoolhouse Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 70-year-old John L. Ash, of Clarion, was operating a 2004 Ford Focus traveling southbound on State Route 66 in an active work zone where the southbound lane was closed and controlled by a flagger.

According to police, Ash crossed over into the northbound lane, as required by the work zone, but then quickly returned to the southbound lane and struck the rear of a 2018 Broke Broom Road Sweeper, operated by 63-year-old Dick E. Hopper, of Templeton, that was backing up in the closed lane.

Both drivers were using seat belts and no injuries were reported.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

