A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

