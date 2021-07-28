Allen Earl Powell Sr., 79, of Central Ave. Extension, Brookville, PA passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home.

Born on August 22, 1941 in Ringgold, PA the son of the late William Powell and Arveta Snyder Powell.

On January 30, 1999 he married the love of his life Lorraine Browning in Brookville who survives.

Allen worked as an insurance broker and was the Western Pennsylvania regional manager for AFLAC for many years where he was presented with many awards and accolades for his work with AFLAC. He later opened his own insurance business from which he ran from his home.

Allen was raised Methodist by faith, loved nature and being outdoors planting flowers around his house, and in his early years enjoyed hunting. He loved woodworking and was an excellent carpenter many times helping his family and friends build their own houses.

Allen is survived by his wife and two sons, Allen Powell Jr., of Dubois, PA, and Daniel Powell (wife Mandi) of Morgantown, WV; his Brother Leon Powell of Ringgold, PA; and grandchildren, Jesse, Tara, Emmerson and Daisy, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Glenn, Harold, and Blair Powell, and infant brother Howard Powell.

It was Allen’s wishes that there will be no public visitation and private services will be held by the family. Internment will take place in the United Methodist Cemetery in North Freedom, PA

For those who like to make a memorial donation in Allen’s name the family would like to request the Willow Run Animal Sanctuary and Adoptions – 381 East Branch Rd. Brookville, PA 15825 or to the American Lung Association of PA – 810 River Ave. #140 Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

