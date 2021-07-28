Celebration of Life Scheduled for Betty McKisson

 

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 @ 09:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

BettyMcKissonA celebration of life has been scheduled for Betty McKisson.

The event will take place on August 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Limestone Firehall.

Betty E. McKisson, 84, of Fisher, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence on June 20, 2021.

McKisson was well-known for being the first person to work as a nurse practitioner in Clarion County. She was the owner and operator of Wellness Health Options in Clarion and was named the Clarion Chamber 2009 Citizen of the year.

A full obituary is available here.


