Celebration of Life Scheduled for Betty McKisson

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Betty McKisson.

The event will take place on August 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Limestone Firehall.

Betty E. McKisson, 84, of Fisher, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence on June 20, 2021.

McKisson was well-known for being the first person to work as a nurse practitioner in Clarion County. She was the owner and operator of Wellness Health Options in Clarion and was named the Clarion Chamber 2009 Citizen of the year.

