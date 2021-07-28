Charges Against Man Accused of Dragging Woman by the Hair, Choking Her Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a New Castle man who was accused of dragging a woman by her hair and choking her at a residence in Limestone Township have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 38-year-old Dennis Alan Vogan were withdrawn on Tuesday, July 27:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The following charge filed against Vogan was moved to non-traffic court:

– Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Summary

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. on May 5 to a report of a domestic assault at a location on McGregor Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County, involving Dennis Vogan and a known female victim.

At the scene, police spoke to the victim who reported that she and Vogan were involved in an altercation outside the residence near the driveway.

Vogan was not present at the scene.

The charges were filed against Vogan in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on May 5.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.