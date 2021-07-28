Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Make this recipe your own by switching out the jalapenos out for sliced cheese or fruit!

Ingredients

30 uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined

6 tablespoons creamy Caesar salad dressing, divided



15 bacon strips, halved crosswise2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and thinly sliced

Directions

-Preheat broiler. In a large bowl, toss shrimp with four tablespoons of dressing; let stand for 15 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until partially cooked but not crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain; keep warm.

-Remove shrimp from marinade; discard marinade. Top each shrimp with a jalapeno slice and wrap with a bacon strip; secure with a toothpick. Place on a greased rack of a broiler pan.

-Broil 4 in. from heat two to three minutes on each side or until shrimp turn pink, basting frequently with the remaining dressing after turning.

-Discard toothpicks before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.