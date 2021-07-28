Featured Local Job: Licensed Massage Therapist

There is currently an opening for a Licensed Massage Therapist to work at the Easton Family Chiropractic Office in Knox.

One, two, or three days per week performing therapeutic massage.

They will supply the patients.

Flexible schedule and friendly working environment.

Compensation is commensurate with experience.

Please call the office at 814-992-2001 if this opportunity interests you.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.