Franklin C. Meals, Jr., 19, of Marienville, died July 25, 2021.

Born on June 11, 2002 in Warren, Pa., he was the son of Franklin C. Meals, Sr. and Christina Miller.

He was a 2020 graduate of East Forest School and had recently completed his freshman year at Clarion University, majoring in Business Administration, while working at Applebee’s.

While in high school he played basketball, soccer and baseball when he was younger and also started as a Boy Scout and continued on and achieved becoming an Eagle Scout. Recently he had taken up golfing and kayaking, enjoying the outdoors, camping and country life.

Those surviving in addition to his parents are his stepmother, Elizabeth; his paternal grandfather, David Meals; his maternal grandmother, Betty Cook; two brothers, Blair Phillips and Zach Miller; as well as numerous extended family members and countless friends.

His paternal grandmother, Joyce Meals and his maternal grandfather preceded him in death.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, Pa. from 11AM-1PM with a funeral service following at 1PM with Rev. Boyd Edmondson, officiating.

