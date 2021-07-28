GANT: DuBois Man Sentenced to Prison for Filing False Tax Returns

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months in federal prison on his conviction of filing false tax returns.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer imposed the sentence on Gary E. Mills, 61, of DuBois. The prison sentence will be followed by one year of supervised release.

According to information presented to the court, on April 15, 2015, April 15, 2014, and Aug. 1, 2014, Mills filed false joint tax returns by intentionally under reporting his and his wife’s income to the IRS.

Previously Mills’ now ex-wife had been prosecuted for embezzling more than $12 million dollars from her former employer, Matthews International.

She pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, tax evasion and money laundering and was sentenced to 100 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Between Gary Mills and his ex-wife, they forfeited multiple vehicles, residences, motorcycles, a snow mobile and multiple items of personal property.

Prior to imposing sentence, Fischer stated that the evidence presented at trial that established the Mills intentionally filed false income tax returns “was overwhelming.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Kaufman commended the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Mills.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.