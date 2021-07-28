 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

GANT: DuBois Man Sentenced to Prison for Filing False Tax Returns

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-cuffsPITTSBURGH, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months in federal prison on his conviction of filing false tax returns.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer imposed the sentence on Gary E. Mills, 61, of DuBois. The prison sentence will be followed by one year of supervised release.

According to information presented to the court, on April 15, 2015, April 15, 2014, and Aug. 1, 2014, Mills filed false joint tax returns by intentionally under reporting his and his wife’s income to the IRS.

Previously Mills’ now ex-wife had been prosecuted for embezzling more than $12 million dollars from her former employer, Matthews International.

She pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, tax evasion and money laundering and was sentenced to 100 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Between Gary Mills and his ex-wife, they forfeited multiple vehicles, residences, motorcycles, a snow mobile and multiple items of personal property.

Prior to imposing sentence, Fischer stated that the evidence presented at trial that established the Mills intentionally filed false income tax returns “was overwhelming.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Kaufman commended the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Mills.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.