Mary C. Slusser of Grove City, formerly of Lake Latonka and Oil City, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 26, at Shadyside Hospital after battling an aggressive thyroid cancer.

She was 78.

Mary will be greatly missed by her beloved children, Bill Slusser and his wife Denise, Cranberry Township; Linda Delvaux and her husband David, Grove City; and Brian Slusser and his wife Alysia, Chicago. She cherished her grandchildren, Matthew, Conner, Samantha and Ava.

Mary is survived by her sister Joan White of Arizona, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill Slusser, her parents, John and Catherine Costello; a son Jack Slusser, and her brother, Richard Costello.

Mrs. Slusser was born November 24, 1942, in Pittsburgh, and grew up in Swissvale, raised a family in Oil City and retired to Lake Latonka.

Mary was an administrative assistant in Westinghouse, Forest Hills, PA as well as 1st Seneca Bank, Integra Bank and Pennzoil.

She enjoyed travel, particularly a once in a lifetime trip to Ireland where she reconnected with numerous family members. An active golfer, walker and yoga enthusiast, she was an active volunteer for JDRF and the Grove City Community Food Pantry. She was an excellent seamstress and a dedicated fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams. She loved watching her children and grandchildren in their various activities and sporting events.

Above all, she was passionately dedicated to her family; there were no lengths to which she would not go to assist, protect or console them. The family is indebted to all the friends and family members for the support during this difficult period. The prayers and assistance can never be repaid.

Family and Friends will be received at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 prior to the service. Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in Church of the Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St. Extension, Pine Township. Interment will be at Center Cemetery, Pine Township.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Grove City Community Food Pantry, 114 S. Center St., Grove City, PA 16127 or jdrf.org.

Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, PA 16127.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

