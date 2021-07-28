New Law Alters Tax Claim Bureau, Bidding on Tax Sales



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – If you ever thought property taxes were confusing, new updates tackle what happens when you don’t pay real estate taxes.

(Pictured above: Megan Parker Kerr, Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau Director, and Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.)

Many changes in the Tax Claim law in Pennsylvania were recently approved, with some of the rules dating back to 1947.

Megan Parker Kerr, Director of the Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau, alerted Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning of the changes and the impact on the bureau. House Bill 264, now referred to as Act 33, was signed into law on June 30, 2021, by Governor Tom Wolf. The legislature-approved law takes effect in 60 days.

“This just came out, and I expect that it is going to be a hot topic at our next professional conference,” said Kerr. “In each county, we all have the same set of rules, but we all work differently sometimes because it all depends on how our county solicitor interprets the law. A lot of solicitors will interpret a law differently from another county.

“For example, we have a solicitor in the state, in my opinion, (who) is poking the bear because the rules applications say you have to be an adult United States citizen to bid. Now, they’re wanting to know why do you have to be a citizen? They all just interpret the law differently, and they pick it apart to suit their county leaders.”

The rules cover tax sales, sheriff sales, and judicial sales and add stipulations for individuals applying to bid on the property in any kind of tax sale.

“Bidders must register with me at the bureau 10 days prior to any of my sales,” Kerr said. “We have never done this in the past, so I’m trying my best to get the word out because it’s always been that you show up the day of sale, and we would fill out a couple pieces of paper, and you were good to go. That is no more, and registration has to be 10 days prior.”

Clarion County Tax Claim Department is responsible for collecting delinquent real estate taxes and taking payments for real estate taxes when the option of making payments is not available through the tax collector. The office then disperses the monies to the county, municipalities, and school districts.

According to the county website, once a property is delinquent for two years, it is advertised and put up for tax sale. If the property is sold, the purchaser is responsible for paying all back taxes associated with the land, as well as any mortgages, judgments, and liens for the bidder.

“If it does not sell, it will be exposed to the judicial sale which is free and clear of back taxes, mortgages, judgments, and liens. This office holds tax sales once a year for properties that are two years delinquent on taxes. This is done to recoup lost tax dollars. All records and files are public information,” Kerr explained.

Applications are available at Kerr’s office, and copies of the application form can be printed from the county website. The Tax Claim office moved from 330 Main Street to the courthouse a year ago and is now located on the first floor. It is the first office to the left.

“For our upcoming sale on September 20, I would need it by September 10.”

The new act allows a company to establish a fee for filing an application to register, but Clarion County does not currently have such a fee.

“Some other counties do this because they have to rent another venue for the sale or hire an auctioneer. Clarion does not have those costs.”

If an applicant for judicial sales is an individual, the individual’s name, residential address, and phone number must be on the application. If the applicant is not an individual, the applicant’s name, including the names of all the other officer’s business addresses, and their phone numbers are needed.

If the applicant is a business, LLC, the name, the business address, phone numbers of all members, managers, or any other person with ownership to that, and LLC, must be included in the application.

“I guess this is basically to make sure everybody’s onboard, knowing that their LLC is buying something.

“Whenever all those people apply and register, I have to then take that packet and give it to all the municipalities by either mail, email, or fax within five days of that sale. So, all the (applicants) are registered.

“It says the owners shall have no right to purchase the owner’s property at a judicial sale or from the bureau’s repository of unsold property. So, if I had a property that went through all the tax sales and ended up in repository, it is now no longer theirs.”

The tax bureau may – with the written consent of all the taxing districts – where the property is located to establish a minimum bid, a minimum purchase price that it accepts an offer of any price equal or equal to or greater than the minimum purchase price.

“This basically means we have a minimum bid out there for all of the repository things. We do not have to go lower if we don’t want to. You may go lower if someone puts a bid in, but we now legally do not have to go lower than that bid price.”

Written consent must be provided to the bureau within 60 days of the date of the notice.

“When somebody does put a bid in for repository. I have to send out a letter to the county, the townships, and the school. They now have to get back to me within 60 days, or I just proceed with the sale.

“Properties that don’t sell at all are put into a county repository, and they collect dust until someone shows an interest. We also have mineral rights in the same repository.

“For instance, there are a lot of mineral rights attached to the CNK (Cinemark Holdings, Inc.) call company from the 70s and 80s. The mineral rights got separated from the land and anyone can purchase the mineral rights with approval by the Clarion County Commissioners. The Commissioners have been attempting to reunite the mineral rights with the current property owners.”

Kerr offered some cautions for potential bidders.

“On a regular tax sale, bidders need to do their homework because if there is a mortgage judgment, the mortgage and taxes obviously are considered a lien, and it comes with the tax sale, and you assume all debt.

“A judicial sale requires more work by the Tax Claim bureau. In order to get someone to buy the property, we have to wipe away the mortgages, judgments, and liens. We have to notify the owner and the mortgage holder that the property is subject to a judicial sale that would wipe the slate clean on the property. A minimum bidding cost is established and includes all the fees that Clarion County has already paid.”

