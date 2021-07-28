Pa. Game Commission Updates Plans for New Pymatuning Wildlife Learning Center

LINESVILLE, Pa. – According to the Northwest Region of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, planning for the much-anticipated reconstruction of the Pymatuning Wildlife Learning Center in Linesville, Pa., is underway.

Located on Ford Island in the protected area of Pymatuning Reservoir where the original learning center was erected in 1938, the new center is projected to contain approximately 9,000 square feet of floor space, while incorporating ADA compliant and certified “green” operating components including a geothermal HVAC system and an emphasis on windows to encourage both natural lighting and wildlife observation.

The interior design will be showcased as an “outdoor” theme, with exposed timber and stone finishes. The entrance will face the north and will be accessible to the current parking lot nearby. The back of the building will overlook the Wildlife Management Area.

Some of the former attractions from the old center remain in good condition and will be incorporated into the new construction. The paved walking trail through the forested areas on Ford Island, for example, will remain a component of the new facility, but receive necessary maintenance and landscaping work to restore the aesthetic and learning segments of the trail.

The overall goal of the facility aligns with the former center in that an educational and experiential space is available for the next generation of sportsmen and women throughout Pennsylvania to promote wildlife and habitat conservation.

Components of the new center will include a central exhibit space that will showcase some of the Commonwealth’s species of birds and mammals, as well as a theater-themed auditorium, a classroom for individual lessons, and designated office space for staff.

Funding for this project is available through the Game Commission’s internal budget, a generous donation, and potentially other funds from public and private sources.

The project is currently in the design phase, with contractor bidding taking place in the summer of 2022. Construction is anticipated to finalize in late 2023.

The previous learning center was demolished in 2014 after the antiquated building became increasingly costly to operate and maintain. Plans to rebuild initially were put on hold due to necessary budget cuts but have now resumed.

