Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred on US 322 earlier this month.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:25 p.m. on July 14, on US 322 at its intersection with Aires Hill Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say 37-year-old Jason T. Fogg, of Rochester, N.Y., was operating a 2011 Hyundai Accent, traveling westbound on US 322. He was slowing down to make a right turn onto Aires Hill Road when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by a known 17-year-old male from Franklin. Both vehicles then came to a rest along the shoulder of the westbound lane.

Both drivers and three passengers in the teen’s vehicle, identified as a 14-year-old female from Knox, a 17-year-old male from Knox, and a 17-year-old male from Rimersburg, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

The Jeep was towed from the scene by Venango Towing while the Hyundai was able to be driven from the scene.

The teen driver was cited for following too closely.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.


