Robert Eugene Shrecengost

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-RGRXT719vUhdPmRobert Eugene Shrecengost, 72, of New Bethlehem (Distant), passed away early Monday morning, July 26, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born September 26, 1948 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Eugene F. “Jack” and Ruth E. (Beers) Shrecengost.

He worked for Penn Central Railroad and Conrail for 40 years.

Mr. Shrecengost attended the Distant Baptist Church.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth E. Shrecengost; a brother, William F. Shrecengost and his wife, Susan, both of New Bethlehem; two nephews, Jason Shrecengost of New Bethlehem and Wade Shrecengost of Paisley, Fla.; and four great-nephews, Devin, Darma, Dade and Kyle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene F. “Jack” Shrecengost.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. David Westover officiating.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant.

Online condiolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


