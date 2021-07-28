Ruth Beichner, 71 of Lucama, NC, passed away on January 20, 2020.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Dennis Beichner of Lucama; daughters, Darcy Beichner and Justin of Stantonsburg and Rena Davis and husband, Alex and their child, Cayden Davis all of Las Vegas; sisters, Sally Flockerzi, Lois Barscy and Alice Grolemund all of Pennsylvania and her brother, Paul Baughman of Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Bernard Baughman and her brother, Bernard Baughman, Jr.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday August 2, 2021 at 10:00 am in St. Michael Church in Fryburg with Rev. Michael Polinek pastor of St. Michael Church officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the mass.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

