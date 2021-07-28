Say What?!: Yorkie Protects 10-Year-Old Toronto Girl from an Attacking Coyote

CANADA – A Toronto family’s tiny Yorkshire terrier is being hailed as a hero after rescuing her 10-year-old owner from an attacking coyote.

Lily Kwan, 10, said she was walking Macy, her family’s 6-year-old Yorkie, in the Scarborough neighborhood when a coyote started to chase them.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.