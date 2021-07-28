SPONSORED: Summer Fridays Are Awesome at 9 Worlds Axe!
CLARION, Pa.The next specialty night at 9 Worlds Axe Throwing is Friday, July 30th, with Glow Axe night.
One night only!
Enjoy your axe throwing with a glowing twist. Enjoy fun lights and come dressed to glow!
The more people the better the discount:
– For 1-2 people it is $20/person.
– For 3-4 people it is $19/person.
– For 5-6 people it is $18/person.
– For 7-10 people it is $16/person.
“Casino”, “Zombie”, and “Smash” are the themes for the rest of the summer. Reserve your time today.
For more information and to make a reservation, click link below.
https://9worldsaxe.com/special-events
Check out 9 Worlds Axe Throwing’s Instagram Page Here.
Contact them on Facebook or by calling 814-205-3150 for more information.
9 Worlds is located at 1130 East Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
