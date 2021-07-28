 

SPONSORED: Summer Fridays Are Awesome at 9 Worlds Axe!

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Posted by Tyler Ochs

9-worlds-glowCLARION, Pa.The next specialty night at 9 Worlds Axe Throwing is Friday, July 30th, with Glow Axe night.

One night only!

Enjoy your axe throwing with a glowing twist. Enjoy fun lights and come dressed to glow!

The more people the better the discount:

– For 1-2 people it is $20/person.
– For 3-4 people it is $19/person.
– For 5-6 people it is $18/person.
– For 7-10 people it is $16/person.

“Casino”, “Zombie”, and “Smash” are the themes for the rest of the summer. Reserve your time today.

For more information and to make a reservation, click link below.
https://9worldsaxe.com/special-events

Check out 9 Worlds Axe Throwing’s Instagram Page Here.

Contact them on Facebook or by calling 814-205-3150 for more information.

9 Worlds is located at 1130 East Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

9 worlds logo


