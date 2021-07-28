State Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash on I-80 in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound in Beaver Township on Monday morning.

According to police, the accident happened around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, July 26, near the 52 mile-marker, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 53-year-old Michelle M. Dabney, of New York, N.Y., was operating a 2017 Nissan Versa, traveling eastbound in the right lane, when an unknown vehicle came into the right lane from the left lane and struck her vehicle, causing minor damage. The unknown vehicle then continued traveling east without stopping.

Dabney and her passengers, identified as 19-year-old Jasmine Dabney and 23-year-old Jelani Dabney, both also of New York, N.Y., were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

