Summer Family Fest Set for August 10

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion County Family Net will host a free Summer Family Fest for all county children and their families at the Clarion Eagle’s Pavilion park area on August 10.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Local agencies will provide free games and activities for children. The event will also feature free snow cones, a prize raffle, a visit from Marvel’s Spider-man, a firetruck from Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and a photo booth provided by Hopper Corp.

Prizes for the raffle have been generously donated by local agencies, companies, and organizations.

This event is made possible through donations by organizations such as the Clarion Eagles, Delgrossos Amusement Park, Splash Lagoon, Community Action, Clarion County’s Promise, Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion Drug & Alcohol Comm., Clarion Psychiatric Center, Clarion Chamber, Next Step Pregnancy Solutions, Center for Community Resources, Fair Housing Law, Family Psychological Associates, Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center, PASSAGES, SAFE, and more!

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to August 12 at the same place and time.

For more information about this event, contact Clarion County’s Promise at 814-223-1590, visit www.clarioncountyspromise.org, or visit Clarion County’s Promise on Facebook.

