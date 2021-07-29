ALF Chair: ‘Yes, We Are Having a Festival, and We Need Your Help’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jennifer Keth, the Chair of the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf™ Festival, is asking the local community for help to make this year’s festival a success.

In a release issued by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry on Wednesday, Keth, who was also the chair for last year’s shortened Autumn Leaf Festival, noted organizers plan to return to a “mostly normal” festival this year, but are facing some challenges.

“Over the past two years, we have lost and gained sponsors, changed events and we are hoping the 2021 festival will be everything our community looks forward to and possibly better than ever,” Keth said in the release.

“As we ‘Turn Over A New Leaf,’ this is what I am asking of you: we would like and need your help as a volunteer.”

Keth noted that since 2019, the whole world has changed, and because of the changes, committee chairpersons have stepped down, groups of volunteers can no longer volunteer as they have in the past, and even events are changing.

“I truly want this year’s Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™ to be a successful event that brings our community back together. So, if you could spare a few hours of your time, we would appreciate your help,” Keth said.

“If you think sitting as a Chairperson of an event is a little scary, it can be, trust me I have been there. But, please remember that the Clarion Chamber has been doing this for many years and the staff just needs a lot of extra manpower for the 9-10 days of events.”

“Please think of your talents and passions and contribute them to this year’s festival. We would love to have you join our team and Clarion Chamber family as a volunteer this year.”

Individuals interested in volunteering may contact Tracy Becker, Executive Director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] for more information.

The dates for the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf™ Festival are October 2 through October 10.

