Central Clarion Football Set to Host Annual Night at the Races Fundraiser

CLARION, Pa. – Night at the Races, the biggest annual fundraiser held by the Central Clarion Football Boosters to help raise money for the student-athletes of the football program, will be held on August 14, 2021.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.)

With the mission of supporting and promoting the athletic development of the Clarion Area, North Clarion, and Clarion-Limestone High School co-op football program, the event on August 14 will be at the old Label Shopper inside the Clarion Mall with the doors opening at 5 pm.

Experience the riveting excitement of off-track thoroughbred horse racing at the biggest fundraiser of the year for Central Clarion Football. A Night at the Races will be an electrifying evening full of spirited racing traditions, entertainment, and plenty of chances to wager your luck.

The cost is $20 for a single ticket and $35 for a couple. Purchase of your ticket includes a meal catered by RRR Roadhouse, drinks, and your horse.

There are many other games of chance being offered that night including a $1,000 giveaway, Chinese auctions, and other prizes.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Clarion Ford Dealership from Head Coach Dave Eggleton.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.