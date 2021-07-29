Cindy Sue Elliott, 63, of Venus, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2021 at Clarion Hospital of natural causes.

She was born in Clarion on November 18, 1957 to the late Claude and Shirley (Beveridge) Best.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Rick Elliott of Venus; her mother, Shirley Best of Corsica and daughter, Amy Lynn (Richard) Whitney of Corsica.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father.

She loved water color painting, quilting, and photography.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

