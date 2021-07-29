 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Cindy Sue Elliott

Thursday, July 29, 2021 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PmLADyDJiBpR1Cindy Sue Elliott, 63, of Venus, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2021 at Clarion Hospital of natural causes.

She was born in Clarion on November 18, 1957 to the late Claude and Shirley (Beveridge) Best.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Rick Elliott of Venus; her mother, Shirley Best of Corsica and daughter, Amy Lynn (Richard) Whitney of Corsica.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father.

She loved water color painting, quilting, and photography.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.