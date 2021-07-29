 

Deer Creek Winery to Host ‘Sippin Tea With The Gals’ on Sunday

Thursday, July 29, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Deer Creek - newSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery has a special “Sippin Tea With The Gals” event scheduled for Sunday, August 1.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Grab your daughters and lady friends for this fun-filled afternoon out!

Indulge yourselves on delicate finger sandwiches, seasonal fruits, danishes, and pastries, fruit-infused water, from scratch strawberry lemonade, all the tea you could dream of, and more.

Wear your big hats and fancy tea party dresses for a chance to be entered in a drawing for a free weeknight stay.

Create the cutest personalized teacup to take home with you.

Tickets are $35.00 for adults and $20.00 for children.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sippin-tea-with-the-gals-tickets-155215948079.

For more information, please call at 814-354-7392.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

Visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


