 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Dorothy “Enie” Hottel

Thursday, July 29, 2021 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-c7Ofi7D7KRDorothy Enie Monica (Wiles) Hottel, 98, of Parker, passed away on July 27, 2021, at Orchard Manor in Grove City.

Enie was born on May 4, 1923, in the former mining village of Erico (Butler Co.) to the late John Gilbert Wiles and Nancy Jane Jennie (Hilliard) Wiles. She later married the late George A. Hottel. She attended Pisgah School and Eau Claire High School.

Enie worked at Pullman Standard with her late parents and brothers during WWII. She also worked at the former Dean’s Flower Shop and Level Works in Parker. She was a long-time active member of St. Mary’s Our Lady of the Snows until its closing. She was also a long-time member of the Parker Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.

Enie and her dear friend Juanita Amsler-Kriebel organized the Yellow Ribbon Campaign to honor our troops in the 1990s.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. As well as many wonderful neighbors and friends in Parker.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters; Stella (Jim) Evans and Ellen (Tom) Felix. Her brothers; Mike (Laura) Wiles, Joe (Pat) Wiles, and infant brothers; Robert and Patrick Wiles. As well as many nieces and nephews, special neighbors, and in-laws; Dode and Harry Haugh, and brother-in-law, Tom Felix.

The family is extremely grateful to Orchard Manor Home for their loving care and devotion.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker, Pa (201 S. Wayne St.) on Friday, July 30th, from 12:00-2:00 PM. Fireman’s Tribute will begin at 2:00 PM, with a blessing and funeral service to follow. Burial will follow the services at the Allegheny Cemetery near Parker.

In Lieu of flowers, the family would like all donations to be sent to the Parker City Volunteer Fire Department.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.