Dorothy “Enie” Hottel

Dorothy Enie Monica (Wiles) Hottel, 98, of Parker, passed away on July 27, 2021, at Orchard Manor in Grove City.

Enie was born on May 4, 1923, in the former mining village of Erico (Butler Co.) to the late John Gilbert Wiles and Nancy Jane Jennie (Hilliard) Wiles. She later married the late George A. Hottel. She attended Pisgah School and Eau Claire High School.

Enie worked at Pullman Standard with her late parents and brothers during WWII. She also worked at the former Dean’s Flower Shop and Level Works in Parker. She was a long-time active member of St. Mary’s Our Lady of the Snows until its closing. She was also a long-time member of the Parker Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.

Enie and her dear friend Juanita Amsler-Kriebel organized the Yellow Ribbon Campaign to honor our troops in the 1990s.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. As well as many wonderful neighbors and friends in Parker.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters; Stella (Jim) Evans and Ellen (Tom) Felix. Her brothers; Mike (Laura) Wiles, Joe (Pat) Wiles, and infant brothers; Robert and Patrick Wiles. As well as many nieces and nephews, special neighbors, and in-laws; Dode and Harry Haugh, and brother-in-law, Tom Felix.

The family is extremely grateful to Orchard Manor Home for their loving care and devotion.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker, Pa (201 S. Wayne St.) on Friday, July 30th, from 12:00-2:00 PM. Fireman’s Tribute will begin at 2:00 PM, with a blessing and funeral service to follow. Burial will follow the services at the Allegheny Cemetery near Parker.

In Lieu of flowers, the family would like all donations to be sent to the Parker City Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.