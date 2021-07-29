 

Featured Local Job: Food Service Worker

Thursday, July 29, 2021 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Aramark currently has an opening for a Food Service Worker in its Clarion University location.

The people of Aramark proudly serve millions of guests every day through food, facilities, and uniform services in 19 countries around the world. Rooted in service and united by our purpose, they strive to do great things for each other, their partners, their communities, and the planet. They believe a career should develop your talents, fuel your passions, and empower your professional growth. So, no matter what you’re pursuing – a new challenge, a sense of belonging, or just a great place to work -their focus is helping you reach your full potential. Learn more about working for Aramark at http://careers.aramark.com or connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Description

Position Summary: The Food Service Worker is responsible for preparing and/or building food items while providing customer service and adhering to food safety, food handling, and sanitation procedures. Essential functions and responsibilities of the position may vary by Aramark location based on client requirements and business needs.

Essential Functions:

  • Prepares and builds food items according to standardized recipes and directions
  • Properly stores food by adhering to food safety policies and procedures
  • Sets up workstations including prep tables, service counters, hot wells, steam tables, etc.
  • Breaks down, cleans, and sanitizes workstations
  • Serves food to customers while ensuring guest satisfaction and anticipating the customers’ needs
  • Replenishes food items and ensures product is stocked to appropriate levels
  • Maintains excellent customer service and a positive attitude towards guests, customers, clients, co-workers, etc.
  • Adheres to Aramark safety policies and procedures including proper food safety and sanitation
  • Ensures security of company assets
  • Other duties and tasks as assigned by the manager

Qualifications:

  • Previous food service experience preferred
  • Must be able to obtain food safety certification
  • Demonstrates excellent customer service skills
  • Requires occasional lifting, carrying, pushing, pulling of up to 25 lbs

#FHPRM-50

Aramark is an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY/AFFIRMATIVE ACTION employer – Minority/Female/Disability/Veteran

Aramark will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the Los Angeles Fair Chance ordinance.

Click Here to Apply

EOE including Disability/Protected Veterans


