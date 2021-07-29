Featured Local Job: Food Service Worker

Aramark currently has an opening for a Food Service Worker in its Clarion University location.

Description

Position Summary: The Food Service Worker is responsible for preparing and/or building food items while providing customer service and adhering to food safety, food handling, and sanitation procedures. Essential functions and responsibilities of the position may vary by Aramark location based on client requirements and business needs.

Essential Functions:

Prepares and builds food items according to standardized recipes and directions

Properly stores food by adhering to food safety policies and procedures

Sets up workstations including prep tables, service counters, hot wells, steam tables, etc.

Breaks down, cleans, and sanitizes workstations

Serves food to customers while ensuring guest satisfaction and anticipating the customers’ needs

Replenishes food items and ensures product is stocked to appropriate levels

Maintains excellent customer service and a positive attitude towards guests, customers, clients, co-workers, etc.

Adheres to Aramark safety policies and procedures including proper food safety and sanitation

Ensures security of company assets

Other duties and tasks as assigned by the manager

Qualifications:

Previous food service experience preferred

Must be able to obtain food safety certification

Demonstrates excellent customer service skills

Requires occasional lifting, carrying, pushing, pulling of up to 25 lbs

