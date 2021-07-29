Forest Service Seeks Public Comments on Agreement to Comply with the National Historic Preservation Act

WARREN, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is requesting public comments on a proposed Programmatic Agreement (PA) among the Forest Service, Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Officer, and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

The proposed agreement addresses compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act on Allegheny National Forest.

The purpose of this agreement is to facilitate compliance with 36 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 800, implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, with the primary focus to streamline Section 106 compliance, especially when appropriate circumstances permit the application of routine mitigation procedures, and to expedite the review process.

This new proposed agreement will replace the current “Programmatic Agreement (March 2015)” as amended and extended in June 2021 and September 2021. The new PA will be ratified by all signatories before going into effect.

The Allegheny National Forest has initiated further consultation and public outreach concerning this agreement and will accept comments through August 19, 2021. The comment period was designed to solicit public input prior to finalizing and ratifying the new agreement.

Please inform us of your level of interest as a consulting party and provide any comments or suggestions you may have concerning this document to the Heritage Program Manager for the Allegheny National Forest, Justin W. Peters, [email protected], 814-728-6162, 4 Farm Colony Place, Warren, PA 16365.

The proposed Programatic Agreement is available for review at https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd931664.docx.

