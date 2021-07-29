Mary Jane Rapp Jackson, 72, of Oil City formerly of Venus, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at UPMC Hamot after a period of declining health.

Born on September 28, 1948 in Pittsburgh she was the daughter of Walter L. and Lucille C. Steiner Rapp.

She was married on May 18, 2002 to Clyde W. Jackson who preceded her in death on September 7, 2015.

She attended The Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City.

In her younger years she was employed by Venango Training and Development Center and most recently she attended Tracy Jo’s Adult Daycare Center.

Mary Jane enjoyed card games, specifically Old Maid, going shopping for watches, going out to eat, puzzles, bingo, browsing the newspaper every morning, and watching her beloved Pittsburgh Pirates. In her younger years she enjoyed attending VARHA and special Olympics bowling.

She is survived by two brothers-in-law, Norman Jackson of Athens, TX, Lester Jackson and wife Linda of Franklin; four nephews, Lester, Jeff, Luke, and Robert Jackson; and two nieces, April Jackson, Montene Burdette. She will be missed by her two housemates, her house parents, her family at UCIP, and her friends at Tracy Jo’s.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde, her parents, a brother-in-law Walter Jackson; and sister-in-law Anne Jackson.

Friends will be received at The Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 10 to 11am.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am at The Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City on August 3, 2021 with Rev. Chris Hill Superintendent of the Keystone Conference of the Free Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will be in the Old Sandy Cemetery following the service.

Family and friends are encouraged to wear their Pirates fan gear in her honor.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

