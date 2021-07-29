 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Mary Jane Rapp Jackson

Thursday, July 29, 2021 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-tBcWLzIvacMary Jane Rapp Jackson, 72, of Oil City formerly of Venus, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at UPMC Hamot after a period of declining health.

Born on September 28, 1948 in Pittsburgh she was the daughter of Walter L. and Lucille C. Steiner Rapp.

She was married on May 18, 2002 to Clyde W. Jackson who preceded her in death on September 7, 2015.

She attended The Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City.

In her younger years she was employed by Venango Training and Development Center and most recently she attended Tracy Jo’s Adult Daycare Center.

Mary Jane enjoyed card games, specifically Old Maid, going shopping for watches, going out to eat, puzzles, bingo, browsing the newspaper every morning, and watching her beloved Pittsburgh Pirates. In her younger years she enjoyed attending VARHA and special Olympics bowling.

She is survived by two brothers-in-law, Norman Jackson of Athens, TX, Lester Jackson and wife Linda of Franklin; four nephews, Lester, Jeff, Luke, and Robert Jackson; and two nieces, April Jackson, Montene Burdette. She will be missed by her two housemates, her house parents, her family at UCIP, and her friends at Tracy Jo’s.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde, her parents, a brother-in-law Walter Jackson; and sister-in-law Anne Jackson.

Friends will be received at The Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 10 to 11am.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am at The Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City on August 3, 2021 with Rev. Chris Hill Superintendent of the Keystone Conference of the Free Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will be in the Old Sandy Cemetery following the service.

Family and friends are encouraged to wear their Pirates fan gear in her honor.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.