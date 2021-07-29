Missing 5-Year-Old Juvenile Found Deceased Following Urgent Search

INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana-based State Police and Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. are saddened to report that following an urgent search yesterday evening, Lenny Hatinda, 5, of Indiana, PA, was found and was later pronounced deceased.

A family member had reported Hatinda missing yesterday evening after he had walked away from his home and did not return.

At approximately 11 p.m., Hatinda was found unresponsive in a swimming pool approximately 1/10 mile from his White Township residence. First responders immediately rendered aid and initiated resuscitation efforts.

Hatinda was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 12:15 a.m. on July 29, 2021.

The cause of death was determined to be Fresh Water Drowning, and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

Indiana-based State Police wish to recognize the efforts of the numerous neighbors and first responders who assisted with this urgent search.

Assisting agencies included a Westmoreland County canine search team, the Indiana Fire Association, the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, and the Citizens’ Ambulance Service.

The Pennsylvania State Police Aviation Patrol Unit and Special Emergency Response Team also assisted with the search.

Police also wish to request privacy for the victim’s family at this time.

