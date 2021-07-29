Police Investigating Child Endangerment in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigation an incident of child endangerment in Madison Township.

Around 6:00 p.m. on July 4, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the incident occurred at a location on Lawsonham Road in Madison Township, Clarion County.

The victim is listed as a 5-year-old male from Rimersburg.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

