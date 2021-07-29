SPONSORED: BGM Custom Wear Designs Shirts to Fit Your Company’s Needs!
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – BGM Custom Wear has designed new customized t-shirts for Deer Creek Winery!
(Pictured above: Deer Creek Winery employees are displaying their new t-shirts made by BGM Custom Wear.)
Because customer service is a top priority, the team at BGM navigates the customer through the whole process.
Online Store
BGM has access to a variety of different products such as hats, polo shirts, dress shirts, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, bags, and similar items.
Check out the company’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing.
Call them today at 814-849-7325 to discuss your company’s needs.
In-House Graphic Designers
The company has two in-house graphic designers who personalize every design.
Package Deals at Competitive Prices
The team believes that businesses and individuals should be able to represent themselves in their clothing at a reasonable price, so they are always offering good package deals that are very competitive with prices.
BGM Custom Wear offers personalized embroidery, screen-printing, and engraving services that cater to the customer’s needs.
Learn More About BGM Custom Wear
Click here to find out more about their products or request a quote.
BGM Custom Wear Hours:
Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: CLOSED
BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.
For more information, visit BMG’s website here or call 814-849-7324.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.