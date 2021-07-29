Truck Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel, Rolls Truck Along I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a tractor-trailer rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 earlier this month.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:44 a.m. on July 22, on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 70 mile-marker, in Clarion Township.

Police say 57-year-old John F. Coogan, of Brooklyn, New York, was operating a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling in the left lane of Interstate 80 eastbound when he fell asleep at the wheel, and the vehicle began to drift off the north berm.

Coogan then woke up and attempted to steer the truck back onto the roadway but overcompensated, causing the truck to begin to rotate clockwise, crossing back across both lanes of Interstate 80. The truck then struck the guide rail on the south side of the road, continued through it, went over an embankment, and rolled onto its left side.

Coogan was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance and Corsica Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

Coogan was cited for careless driving.

